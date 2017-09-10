USC vs. Missouri: 14 things you might have missed

1. The South Carolina Gamecocks topped Missouri to move to 2-0 on the season with both wins away from Williams-Brice Stadium. The last time that happened was relatively recent: 2011. That USC team topped East Carolina in Charlotte and edged Georgia in a classic in Athens.
2. Starting left tackle Malik Young left the game during the fourth quarter and was replaced by junior college transfer Dennis Daley. Young committed at least two holds (accounting for 20 of USC’s 29 penalty yards) and appeared to be beaten for Missouri’s lone sack.
3. That was Daley’s first action for USC. Other players seeing their first action were safety Keisean Nixon and running back Caleb Kinlaw. Kaleb Chalmers was listed as having played, but he was also credited with a fumble recovery that was actually Javon Charleston.
4. True freshmen who played were wide receiver Shi Smith, defensive back Jamyest Williams, defensive end Aaron Sterling, wide reciever OrTre Smith, linebacker Damani Staley and wide receiver Chad Terrell.
5. Freshman wide receiver Shi Smith and freshman defensive back Jamyest Williams made their first career starts.
6. USC’s five defensive backs played every snap against Mizzou’s up-tempo offense. That was a contrast to the front six that Will Muschamp said he subbed as often as he could. USC also played much of the game in its 3-3-5 personnel, with Bryson Allen-Williams playing a lot of Buck defensive end.
7. Tailback and North Carolina transfer Ty’Son Williams didn’t get a carry in his long-awaited first game for USC against N.C. State. He made up for it against Mizzou, picking up the slack late and more than doubling his career total with 78 yards, coming on 14 carries. He also broke a nifty 32-yard run where he got good blocking, made things happen and nearly scored.
7. South Carolina scored 31 of the last 34 points of the game.
8. USC ran the ball 24 more times than in the opener. Rico Dowdle and Williams each had 14 carries, with A.J. Turner getting five. Sophomore Mon Denson played and served as a lead blocker on some of USC’s quirkier looks.
9. The Gamecocks’ offense got weird, playing three tight ends or two running backs at least five times. USC ran three different players on jet sweeps: receiver Deebo Samuel, running back A.J. Turner and tight end Hayden Hurst.
10. Kicker Alex Woznick had an inauspicious beginning, pushing a 33-yard attempt wide left. He rallied to hit a 32-yarder later on. It was a balanced day for USC’s special teams, as punter Joseph Charlton booted a 73-yard punt, the team’s longest since 1992. Javon Charleston forced a muffed punt with some heady play, and Samuel scored a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown, a school-record third for his career.
11. Wide receiver Randrecous Davis traveled after missing the first game with an injury. Pass catchers who got snaps on offense but were not targeted included Davis, K.C. Crosby, Jacob August, Chad Terrell, OrTre Smith, and Terry Googer.
12. South Carolina forced three turnovers and turned them into 14 points. It’s the sixth time USC had three takeaways in Muschamp’s 15 games and 10th time the Gamecocks had at least two.
13. After giving up more than 500 yards to N.C. State and getting dominated in possession, South Carolina’s defense had a different sort of day against Mizzou. The yardage total (423) was more palatable, but the average play allowed was a yard longer (6.1 to 5.1). The key difference was third downs, where USC got stops on nine of 14 as compared to 11 of 20 against the Wolfpack.
14. South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw blocked a kick in the second quarter. It’s USC’s first blocked kick since Ulric Jones’ against Clemson. Jones also got a piece of it. Kinlaw later tipped a ball Bryson Allen-Williams intercepted.
