  • Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri

South Carolina's Deebo Samuel speaks after the team's win over Missouri.

USC Gamecocks Football

Deebo Samuel secures SEC special teams honor for 2nd straight week

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 12:05 PM

South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel on Monday was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

With the Gamecocks trailing 10-0 in the second quarter Saturday against Missouri, the junior wide receiver returned a kick 97 yards for a touchdown, the second-straight week he’s taken a kick 97 yards for a score.

He also scored a 25-yard touchdown on a rush 30 seconds later.

The two kick returns for touchdowns ties the school’s single-season record. Samuel also owns the school record for career kick returns for touchdowns with three, all coming in the last five games.

South Carolina (2-0) hosts Kentucky (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to being named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, Samuel was again one of five players named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, which recognizes college football’s most versatile players.

