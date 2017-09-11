More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech kickoff time set

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 12:32 PM

South Carolina’s game Sept. 23 against Louisiana Tech at Williams-Brice Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m., it was announced Monday.

The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks are 4-0-1 all time vs. Louisiana Tech, playing in five consecutive years from 1991 to 1995. The Bulldogs (1-1) are coached by former South Carolina assistant Skip Holtz.

This weekend’s first home game of the season, against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0), is a 7:30 p.m. kick on the SEC Network.

USC is off to a 2-0 start and is 1-0 in SEC play.

SEC TV schedule for Sept. 23

All times Eastern

▪  Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington), Noon on ESPN

▪  UMass at Tennessee, Noon on SEC Network

▪  Alabama at Vanderbilt, 3:30 pm on CBS

▪  Louisiana Tech at South Carolina, 3:30 pm on SEC Network

▪  Mississippi State at Georgia, 7 pm on ESPN

▪  Florida at Kentucky, 7 pm on ESPN2 or 7:30 pm on ESPNU or SEC Network*

▪  Syracuse at LSU, 7 pm on ESPN2 or 7:30 pm on ESPNU or SEC Network*

▪  Auburn at Missouri, 7 pm on ESPN2 or 7:30 pm on ESPNU or SEC Network*

* Start time and network to be determined after games of Sept. 16

USC 2017 schedule

Date

Opponent

Result / Time

Sept. 2

vs. North Carolina State

W 35 - 28

Sept. 9

at Missouri

W 31 - 13

Sept. 16

vs. Kentucky

7:30 pm/SECN

Sept. 23

vs. Louisiana Tech

3:30 pm/SECN

Sept. 30

at Texas A&M

TBA

Oct. 7

vs. Arkansas

TBA

Oct. 14

at Tennessee

TBA

Oct. 28

vs. Vanderbilt

TBA

Nov. 4

at Georgia

TBA

Nov. 11

vs. Florida

TBA

Nov. 18

vs. Wofford

TBA

Nov. 25

vs. Clemson

TBA

