South Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech kickoff time set

South Carolina’s game Sept. 23 against Louisiana Tech at Williams-Brice Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m., it was announced Monday.
The game will be televised on SEC Network.
The Gamecocks are 4-0-1 all time vs. Louisiana Tech, playing in five consecutive years from 1991 to 1995. The Bulldogs (1-1) are coached by former South Carolina assistant Skip Holtz.
This weekend’s first home game of the season, against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0), is a 7:30 p.m. kick on the SEC Network.
USC is off to a 2-0 start and is 1-0 in SEC play.
SEC TV schedule for Sept. 23
All times Eastern
▪ Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington), Noon on ESPN
▪ UMass at Tennessee, Noon on SEC Network
▪ Alabama at Vanderbilt, 3:30 pm on CBS
▪ Louisiana Tech at South Carolina, 3:30 pm on SEC Network
▪ Mississippi State at Georgia, 7 pm on ESPN
▪ Florida at Kentucky, 7 pm on ESPN2 or 7:30 pm on ESPNU or SEC Network*
▪ Syracuse at LSU, 7 pm on ESPN2 or 7:30 pm on ESPNU or SEC Network*
▪ Auburn at Missouri, 7 pm on ESPN2 or 7:30 pm on ESPNU or SEC Network*
* Start time and network to be determined after games of Sept. 16
USC 2017 schedule
Date
Opponent
Result / Time
Sept. 2
vs. North Carolina State
W 35 - 28
Sept. 9
at Missouri
W 31 - 13
Sept. 16
vs. Kentucky
7:30 pm/SECN
Sept. 23
vs. Louisiana Tech
3:30 pm/SECN
Sept. 30
at Texas A&M
TBA
Oct. 7
vs. Arkansas
TBA
Oct. 14
at Tennessee
TBA
Oct. 28
vs. Vanderbilt
TBA
Nov. 4
at Georgia
TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Florida
TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Wofford
TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Clemson
TBA
Comments