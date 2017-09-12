More Videos

    Bryson Allen-Williams explains how he hopes the defense will continue to get recognition.

USC Gamecocks Football

The story behind Bryson Allen-Williams’ kiss

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 12, 2017 12:14 PM

Bryson Allen-Williams didn’t plan it.

Some things just come to you.

“It was kind of in the moment,” Allen-Williams said. “The game was ending. I saw a couple of fans emptying out.”

After a crucial interception Saturday against Missouri, the South Carolina linebacker hopped up on USC’s bench, looked out on the emptying crowd and waved goodbye. Then he raised his hand to his facemask and blew those departing fans a kiss.

“It felt good,” Allen-Williams said. “That’s one of our first road wins in a long time. Being able to go out on the road and play that style of defense, that’s what we’ve got to brand ourself on this season. We know we have great offense, but we want people to start talking about our defense.”

Allen Williams played 52 of his team’s 69 total defensive snaps and was asked to play Buck defensive end for all of them. He only made three tackles but had a range of bigger plays.

The most notable was the interception as he played in flat and ended up dropping deeper to pick off a tipped pass on a scramble. He also had a third down hit that forced and incompletion, a hurry on the second-to-last play of the game and a tackle for loss that put the Tigers behind the chains on an early drive.

