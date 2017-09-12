Injury to sideline USC tight end at least 6 weeks

Sophomore tight end Kyle Markway has a fractured rib and is likely out at least six weeks, Will Muschamp announced Tuesday.
Markway was injured on special teams in Saturday’s win over Missouri and will need surgery. He is from St. Louis and had a number of friends and family in the stands.
Markway redshirted in 2016 with a foot injury.
“Very disappointed for him,” Muschamp said. “He had the foot last year, has this this year. He was certainly a guy who was providing some quality depth for us and was a core special teams guy for us. I hate that for him”
Defensive back Steven Montac (foot sprain) is expected to practice Wednesday and could be available for the game Saturday against Kentucky.
Kickoff is officially 7:39 p.m. Saturday, with fewer than 500 tickets remaining.
.@KMM_9 Kyle Markway, who is from Missouri, a popular guy at the Gamecocks' arrival. pic.twitter.com/U9K7xeBUJ9— GoGamecocks (@gogamecocks) September 9, 2017
