More Videos

Scenes from Irma's trek through the Midlands 0:38

Scenes from Irma's trek through the Midlands

Pause
DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 1:06

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma

Deebo's fast, healthy start to 2017: Credit yoga 0:33

Deebo's fast, healthy start to 2017: Credit yoga

Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky 2:24

Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky

'We want people to start talking about our defense' 0:29

'We want people to start talking about our defense'

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Louisville, Lamar Jackson 4:42

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Louisville, Lamar Jackson

Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out. 1:46

Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out.

'I was fat and chubby': Kinlaw's body transformation a confidence booster 1:39

'I was fat and chubby': Kinlaw's body transformation a confidence booster

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

  • Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky

    South Carolina hosts Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats have won three in a row in the series.

South Carolina hosts Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats have won three in a row in the series. dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina hosts Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats have won three in a row in the series. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Injury to sideline USC tight end at least 6 weeks

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 12, 2017 1:09 PM

Sophomore tight end Kyle Markway has a fractured rib and is likely out at least six weeks, Will Muschamp announced Tuesday.

Markway was injured on special teams in Saturday’s win over Missouri and will need surgery. He is from St. Louis and had a number of friends and family in the stands.

Markway redshirted in 2016 with a foot injury.

“Very disappointed for him,” Muschamp said. “He had the foot last year, has this this year. He was certainly a guy who was providing some quality depth for us and was a core special teams guy for us. I hate that for him”

Defensive back Steven Montac (foot sprain) is expected to practice Wednesday and could be available for the game Saturday against Kentucky.

Kickoff is officially 7:39 p.m. Saturday, with fewer than 500 tickets remaining.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Deebo's fast, healthy start to 2017: Credit yoga

View More Video