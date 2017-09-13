More Videos

Power outages in South Carolina 1:03

Power outages in South Carolina

Pause
Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world' 1:46

Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world'

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 1:32

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out. 1:46

Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out.

Clemson vs. Louisville preview, breakdown 6:13

Clemson vs. Louisville preview, breakdown

Devine Foods to close 1:12

Devine Foods to close

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon

  • Will Muschamp previews South Carolina vs. Kentucky

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp looks ahead to the team's first home game Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp looks ahead to the team's first home game Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp looks ahead to the team's first home game Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.

USC Gamecocks Football

Report: South Carolina vs. Georgia moving back to September in 2018

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 13, 2017 12:07 PM

South Carolina’s annual football showdown with Georgia will look more at home on the schedule in 2018.

The official Georgia football Twitter account reported the Bulldogs’ 2018 schedule on Wednesday morning and then deleted the Tweet, according to Dawgs247.

The Gamecocks will host Georgia on Sept. 8, 2018, according to the report.

It’s usually a September game, the Gamecocks’ first or second conference game. This season’s contest will be played Nov. 4 in Athens, Ga., the latest scheduled game in the series since 1939.

Conference schedules in recent years have been released in September for the season ahead, so the timing of the news isn’t unusual. The SEC hopes to have the schedules ready for release soon, according to a conference spokesman.

If it holds, it would mean the Gamecocks open next season with three-straight home games.

The Gamecocks kick the 2018 season off Sept. 1 at Williams-Brice Stadium against Coastal Carolina. USC also will host Missouri, Texas A&M and Tennessee in 2018 and travel to Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Florida, Ole Miss and Clemson.

Other known home games include Marshall (Sept. 15) and Chattanooga (Nov. 17).

South Carolina 2018 football schedule

Known dates

▪  Sept. 1: vs. Coastal Carolina

▪  Sept. 8: vs. Georgia

▪  Sept. 15: vs. Marshall

▪  Nov. 17: vs. Chattanooga

▪  Nov. 24: at Clemson

▪  TBD home games: Missouri, Texas A&M and Tennessee

▪  TBD road games: Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Florida and Ole Miss

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world'

View More Video