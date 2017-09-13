Report: South Carolina vs. Georgia moving back to September in 2018

South Carolina’s annual football showdown with Georgia will look more at home on the schedule in 2018.
The official Georgia football Twitter account reported the Bulldogs’ 2018 schedule on Wednesday morning and then deleted the Tweet, according to Dawgs247.
The Gamecocks will host Georgia on Sept. 8, 2018, according to the report.
It’s usually a September game, the Gamecocks’ first or second conference game. This season’s contest will be played Nov. 4 in Athens, Ga., the latest scheduled game in the series since 1939.
Conference schedules in recent years have been released in September for the season ahead, so the timing of the news isn’t unusual. The SEC hopes to have the schedules ready for release soon, according to a conference spokesman.
If it holds, it would mean the Gamecocks open next season with three-straight home games.
The Gamecocks kick the 2018 season off Sept. 1 at Williams-Brice Stadium against Coastal Carolina. USC also will host Missouri, Texas A&M and Tennessee in 2018 and travel to Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Florida, Ole Miss and Clemson.
Other known home games include Marshall (Sept. 15) and Chattanooga (Nov. 17).
South Carolina 2018 football schedule
Known dates
▪ Sept. 1: vs. Coastal Carolina
▪ Sept. 8: vs. Georgia
▪ Sept. 15: vs. Marshall
▪ Nov. 17: vs. Chattanooga
▪ Nov. 24: at Clemson
▪ TBD home games: Missouri, Texas A&M and Tennessee
▪ TBD road games: Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Florida and Ole Miss
