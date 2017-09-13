What the home opener means for South Carolina recruiting efforts

South Carolina’s football team has the notch on its belt of winning its first two games away from home. That’s something that can be sold to recruits.
The Gamecocks are coming home the week, and that’s something the coaches can sell a lot more.
“It’s huge,” USC coach Will Muschamp said.
South Carolina’s first home game of the season, Saturday night against Kentucky, is a big chance to get recruits and their folks around campus for an unofficial visit. A gameday, both at the stadium and around town, is something a staff can sell, and Muschamp knows how vital it can be.
“A young man and his family want to come to Williams-Brice Stadium and see a great environment,” Muschamp said, “see a great game and an atmosphere, envision themselves playing at Williams-Brice Stadium and how they’re going to be treated, how our fans are. Those things are critical in the recruiting process.”
Among the recruits expected to be at the Kentucky game are defensive tackle Rick Sandidge, Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall and Shelby (NC) linebacker Dax Hollifield, three of the top prospects USC is still heavily involved with.
Williams-Brice was upgraded for 2017 with recruiting in mind.
The entrance for prospective student-athletes near the stadium’s southwest corner has added a black backdrop, a “Welcome to Gamecock Country” sign and a photo of USC football great Jadeveon Clowney.
Inside the stadium, recruits have a new walkway to their seats. An in-house DJ will be part of the gameday experience, and that also has an element of recruiting to it.
South Carolina, after this week, has six home games remaining on the schedule.
