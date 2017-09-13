More Videos

Ty'Son Williams recaps South Carolina win over Missouri 2:10

Ty'Son Williams recaps South Carolina win over Missouri

Pause
Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky 2:24

Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 1:32

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology

USC President Harris Pastides discusses renovations to the Carolina Coliseum 5:01

USC President Harris Pastides discusses renovations to the Carolina Coliseum

Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world' 1:46

Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world'

Power outages in South Carolina 1:03

Power outages in South Carolina

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 0:33

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

Muschamp's message to his 2-0 Gamecocks 1:31

Muschamp's message to his 2-0 Gamecocks

  • The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

USC Gamecocks Football

What the home opener means for South Carolina recruiting efforts

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 13, 2017 2:45 PM

South Carolina’s football team has the notch on its belt of winning its first two games away from home. That’s something that can be sold to recruits.

The Gamecocks are coming home the week, and that’s something the coaches can sell a lot more.

“It’s huge,” USC coach Will Muschamp said.

South Carolina’s first home game of the season, Saturday night against Kentucky, is a big chance to get recruits and their folks around campus for an unofficial visit. A gameday, both at the stadium and around town, is something a staff can sell, and Muschamp knows how vital it can be.

“A young man and his family want to come to Williams-Brice Stadium and see a great environment,” Muschamp said, “see a great game and an atmosphere, envision themselves playing at Williams-Brice Stadium and how they’re going to be treated, how our fans are. Those things are critical in the recruiting process.”

Among the recruits expected to be at the Kentucky game are defensive tackle Rick Sandidge, Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall and Shelby (NC) linebacker Dax Hollifield, three of the top prospects USC is still heavily involved with.

Williams-Brice was upgraded for 2017 with recruiting in mind.

The entrance for prospective student-athletes near the stadium’s southwest corner has added a black backdrop, a “Welcome to Gamecock Country” sign and a photo of USC football great Jadeveon Clowney.

Inside the stadium, recruits have a new walkway to their seats. An in-house DJ will be part of the gameday experience, and that also has an element of recruiting to it.

South Carolina, after this week, has six home games remaining on the schedule.

More Videos

Ty'Son Williams recaps South Carolina win over Missouri 2:10

Ty'Son Williams recaps South Carolina win over Missouri

Pause
Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky 2:24

Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 1:32

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology

USC President Harris Pastides discusses renovations to the Carolina Coliseum 5:01

USC President Harris Pastides discusses renovations to the Carolina Coliseum

Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world' 1:46

Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world'

Power outages in South Carolina 1:03

Power outages in South Carolina

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 0:33

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

Muschamp's message to his 2-0 Gamecocks 1:31

Muschamp's message to his 2-0 Gamecocks

  • Will Muschamp will NOT be the DJ at Williams-Brice Stadium

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the addition of the new DJ at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Will Muschamp will NOT be the DJ at Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the addition of the new DJ at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

USC-UK game preview: Does the big blue streak end this week?

View More Video