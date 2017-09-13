What the home opener means for South Carolina recruiting efforts

More Videos 2:10 Ty'Son Williams recaps South Carolina win over Missouri Pause 2:24 Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky 1:32 Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 5:01 USC President Harris Pastides discusses renovations to the Carolina Coliseum 1:46 Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world' 1:03 Power outages in South Carolina 0:33 The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:31 Muschamp's message to his 2-0 Gamecocks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why home games and the Williams-Brice Stadium atmosphere are important in recruiting.