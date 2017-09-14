More Videos

What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice 1:27

What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice

Pause
See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 0:37

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance

Power outages in South Carolina 1:03

Power outages in South Carolina

Judge denies bond for Chester minister accused of attempted murder 2:36

Judge denies bond for Chester minister accused of attempted murder

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 2:34

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world' 1:46

Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world'

  • Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world'

    South Carolina QB Jake Bentley previews the Gamecocks' game against Kentucky set for Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina QB Jake Bentley previews the Gamecocks' game against Kentucky set for Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina QB Jake Bentley previews the Gamecocks' game against Kentucky set for Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

USC Gamecocks Football

Gameday Guide: USC vs. Kentucky TV info, depth chart, more

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 14, 2017 10:30 AM

South Carolina plays Kentucky on Saturday night in the Gamecocks’ home football opener. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Game info

Who: South Carolina (2-0, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky (2-0, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)

Series history: South Carolina leads all-time series 17-10-1, but the Wildcats have won last three

TV: SEC network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Mike Golic Jr., analysis; Cole Cubelic, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline)

Satellite radio: Sirius 138/XM 191

Line: South Carolina by 5 1/2

Weather: A few clouds from time to time. Low 80s to start the game; low 70s toward end of game.

What’s at stake

Vengeance, as Kentucky has taken three in a row after the Gamecocks won 13 of 14. The current streak hasn’t featured a game decided by more than one touchdown.

If the Gamecocks win, they’re likely headed to 4-0 (Louisiana Tech is next) before a road trip to Texas A&M. It would be USC’s first 4-0 start since 2012 and third since 2001.

The Wildcats are trying to get a solid conference road win after not looking great in one-possession wins against Southern Mississippi and Eastern Kentucky.

The teams, by the numbers

USC

KY

Points/Game

33.0

25.5

Opp. Points/Game

20.5

16.5

Yds. Rushing/Game

101.5

142.5

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

133.5

58.5

Yds. Pass/Game

201.0

202.5

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

330.0

282.5

Avg. Yds./Game

302.5

345.0

Opp. Total Yds/Game

463.5

341.0

More Videos

What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice 1:27

What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice

Pause
See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 0:37

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance

Power outages in South Carolina 1:03

Power outages in South Carolina

Judge denies bond for Chester minister accused of attempted murder 2:36

Judge denies bond for Chester minister accused of attempted murder

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 2:34

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world' 1:46

Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world'

  • USC-UK game preview: Does the big blue streak end this week?

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview South Carolina's home opener against the Kentucky Wildcats.

USC-UK game preview: Does the big blue streak end this week?

The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview South Carolina's home opener against the Kentucky Wildcats.

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina players to watch

1. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley has showed off his throwing ability and shown a good handle on the offense, but the numbers haven’t yet caught up. He’s thrown for 402 yards, four touchdowns and one interception this season.

2. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel kind of does everything, doesn’t he? He has 128 yards on 10 catches, 30 yards on the ground and three touchdowns from scrimmage, plus a pair of kickoff return scores. The questions are, can Kentucky’s defense shift focus toward him, and does that open up something else?

3. Senior linebacker Bryson-Allen Williams can do a whole lot, from rushing the passer to some coverage and could play a lot against a power-running Wildcats team with a mobile quarterback. For the season, he has eight tackles, two for loss, one sack, one interception, one pass break-up and a quarterback pressure.

Kentucky players to watch

1. For better or worse, running back Benny Snell Jr. remains the bell-cow runner for the Wildcats. They’ll use him in several spots, including a Wildcat package, but the sledding has been tough with 170 yards on 39 carries.

2. Quarterback Stephen Johnson got benched in the middle of the EKU game and managed to throw for 224 efficient yards behind a leaky and banged-up offensive line. His top target is Blake Bone, a 6-foot-5 Woodruff product.

3. Linebacker Jordan Jones had a big forced fumble against the Colonels, one that prevented them from going up 10 in the second half. He has 13 tackles, third on the team.

More Videos

What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice 1:27

What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice

Pause
See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 0:37

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance

Power outages in South Carolina 1:03

Power outages in South Carolina

Judge denies bond for Chester minister accused of attempted murder 2:36

Judge denies bond for Chester minister accused of attempted murder

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 2:34

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world' 1:46

Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world'

  • Will Muschamp previews South Carolina vs. Kentucky

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp looks ahead to the team's first home game Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Will Muschamp previews South Carolina vs. Kentucky

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp looks ahead to the team's first home game Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.

South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)

RB – Rico Dowdle (Ty’Son Williams, A.J. Turner)

WR – Deebo Samuel (Terry Googer)

WR – Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)

WR – Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)

TE – Hayden Hurst (Kiel Pollard)

TE – Jacob August (K.C. Crosby)

LT – Malik Young or Dennis Daley

LG – Donell Stanley (Sadarius Hutcherson)

C – Alan Knott (Chandler Farrell)

RG – Cory Helms (Blake Camper)

RT – Zack Bailey (D.J. Park)

DEFENSE

DE – Dante Sawyer OR Keir Thomas (Aaron Sterling)

DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)

DT – Ulric Jones (Javon Kinlaw)

DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)

LB – Bryson Allen-Williams (Antoine Wilder)

LB – T.J. Brunson (Sherrod Greene)

LB – Skai Moore (Eldridge Thompson)

CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)

S – D.J. Smith (Javon Charleston)

S – Chris Lammons (Steven Montac)

CB – Rashad Fenton (Jamyest Williams)

NICK – Jamyest Williams (Chris Lammons)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Alexander Woznick OR Parker White

KO – Parker White

P – Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)

LS – Ben Asbury (Matthew Smith)

KR – Deebo Samuel (Rashad Fenton)

PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)

H – Danny Gordon (Michael Almond)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

USC-UK game preview: Does the big blue streak end this week?

View More Video