South Carolina names DJ who will work games at Williams-Brice

South Carolina has hired disc jockey D.J. A-Minor to work its home games this year, according to an article released Thursday morning by the school. He later announced it officially on Instagram.

The school has yet to release any more information about the DJ, real name Andre bar, who is expected to play music before the game and during the game from a stand just above the tunnel where the team enters and exits Williams-Brice Stadium. This is the first year the Gamecocks will have a live disc jockey at home games.

He is a Charlotte-based DJ , who has worked Hornets home games according to his social media profile.

Head coach Will Muschamp said the idea for adding a disc jockey came from AD Ray Tanner, adding that he was supportive of the idea.

“He wanted to make sure it was in accordance with what we wanted to do,” Muschamp said. “It was a shared vision all the way. He’s awesome about thinking, ‘What can we do to help our program?’ And he’s very open-minded about the things he thinks can help us be successful. Coach is very forward thinking in what he wants done here. He came to me after the season was over and threw some ideas to me that I was all good with.”

Clemson recently added a disc jockey to its home games at Memorial Stadium. Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky also have one at their stadiums. South Carolina’s marketing director Eric Nichols told The State in July that the addition was meant chiefly to aid the Gamecocks’ football recruiting efforts.

“Everyone’s pulling the same direction that recruiting is our No. 1 focus. With that being the direction, it’s a natural fit,” Nichols said. “Our music wasn’t where it needed to be. It just wasn’t resonating with any segment of the fan base. It needed a refresh. The new DJ will provide that refresh.”

The music will be selected by the DJ and approved by school officials and all will be “clean and edited versions,” Nichols said. The DJ will not take the place of the band, which still will perform at times from the stand, Muschamp said earlier.