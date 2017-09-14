Will Muschamp updates Gamecocks injury, reacts to key Kentucky loss

South Carolina doesn’t expect to get Steven Montac back healthy in time for Saturday’s game against Kentucky, head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday night.
“Steven Montac it doesn’t look good right now, but it’ll be a game time decision,” Muschamp said on his weekly “Carolina Calls” radio show.
Montac, a reserve safety, has missed the first two games due to a foot injury. His absence means the Gamecocks secondary will be paper thin for the third time in as many games. The same five defensive backs – safeties D.J. Smith and Chris Lammons and cornerbacks Jamyest Williams, Rashad Fenton and Jamarcus King – played every snap of the Missouri game.
Freshman cornerback Tayvn Jackson (hamstring) definitely will miss the game. Wide receiver Randrecous Davis (groin) missed the first game due to injury but returned against Missouri last week and will play more against the Wildcats, Muschamp said.
“Randrecous will continue to get more snaps,” Muschamp said. “He played well.”
The Gamecocks injury news seems good compared to Kentucky’s. The Wildcats announced Thursday that linebacker Jordan Jones, a preseason All-SEC selection, will miss Saturday’s game due to a shoulder injury.
“I hate that,” Muschamp said. “He is an outstanding football player. He plays extremely hard. That’s a tough blow for him, and I hate that.”
