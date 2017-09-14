More Videos

Bottoms Up: 'Its Greek to Me' 2:08

Bottoms Up: "Its Greek to Me"

Pause
See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 0:37

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance

A justice, a ribbon cutting and the USC Law School is open. See what's inside. 2:00

A justice, a ribbon cutting and the USC Law School is open. See what's inside.

What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice 1:27

What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 2:34

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 0:33

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

  • Jadeveon Clowney breaks down his basketball game

    Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram.

Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com
Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Watch Clowney snatch a ball out of the air and get going

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 14, 2017 9:32 PM

South Carolina fans got used to seeing Jadeveon Clowney show off speed a man his size probably shouldn’t possess.

But he’s also got pretty good hands.

Against Cincinnati, the Houston Pro Bowl defensive end and former Gamecocks made one of those plays that just pops. It began when a teammate put a helmet on the ball as the Bengals’ John Ross carried it on an end around.

The ball popped up and Clowney was there, snatching it out of the air and turning upfield. He raced nearly 50 yards before finally getting tripped up.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

USC-UK game preview: Does the big blue streak end this week?

View More Video