Watch Clowney snatch a ball out of the air and get going

More Videos 2:08 Bottoms Up: "Its Greek to Me" Pause 0:37 See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 2:00 A justice, a ribbon cutting and the USC Law School is open. See what's inside. 1:27 What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 0:33 The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jadeveon Clowney breaks down his basketball game Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com

Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com