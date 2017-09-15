More Videos

    South Carolina QB Jake Bentley previews the Gamecocks' game against Kentucky set for Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina QB Jake Bentley previews the Gamecocks' game against Kentucky set for Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecocks ready to feel Williams-Brice Stadium ‘rocking’

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 15, 2017 9:26 AM

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley picked up his first two wins outside Columbia the past two weeks.

This Saturday, he and his teammates will make their return to Williams-Brice.

“It’s great to be back,” Bentley said.

And beyond the comforts of not having to travel or reorient too much, the sophomore passer wants to be back in that atmosphere, something he says is like nothing else.

“Playing in front of the best fans in the world,” Bentley said, “we know they’re going to have the stadium rocking. It’s going to be loud, being at night. We’re really excited to be back here, but we know that we have a lot of work to do.”

The Kentucky team they’ll face, one riding a three-game winning streak in the series, last came to Columbia in 2015 for another night game, one played in front a full house. Since 82,178 filled Williams-Brice that night, USC has only topped 80,000 fans twice, the 2015 Clemson game and the 2016 season opener.

The game on Thursday was announced as a sellout.

The team also called for a blackout, asking fans to wear black to the stadium.

Coach Will Muschamp has talked up the value of the home game from a recruiting standpoint, but there’s another thing or two.

“Great to get back here to Williams-Brice Stadium in front of our fans,” Muschamp said. “I know they’ll be excited and we’ll have a great crowd against Kentucky.”

