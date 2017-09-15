More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

USC-Kentucky prediction: This game shouldn’t be that in doubt ... right?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 15, 2017 9:35 AM

It’s not really worth beating around the bush: To this point in the season, Kentucky has not been good.

Being outgained by a not-that-great Southern Miss team: not good. Needing to stage a rally and get some fortuitous turnovers against FCS Eastern Kentucky: also not good.

Now the Wildcats also looked dreadful early last season and still won one of the ugliest games you’ll see against the Gamecocks with a freshman quarterback in his first road start. But USC looks far less shaky in 2017.

Barring some kind of sudden turn, it’s hard to see where the Wildcats do that much to the Gamecocks. Benny Snell is banged up. The quarterback position is shared by Stephen Johnson, who has been pretty OK, and Drew Barker, who hasn’t yet happened as a player.

And the Gamecocks are looking like they’re on an upswing. Getting outgained in both games isn’t good, but there have been flashes from Jake Bentley, all the receivers and a couple running backs. Chances are, consistency comes at some point, maybe against a so-so defense.

The best chance for an upset is if the Wildcats suddenly rediscover the ground-and-pound, take-deep-shots identity they found in the meeting between these teams last year and just ride it. But it seems like a long shot unless USC’s offense starts to really misfire.

Prediction: South Carolina 35, Kentucky 20

