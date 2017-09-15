USC-Kentucky prediction: This game shouldn’t be that in doubt ... right?

More Videos 2:00 A justice, a ribbon cutting and the USC Law School is open. See what's inside. Pause 5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 1:27 What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 0:37 See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 2:24 Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky 1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky South Carolina hosts Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats have won three in a row in the series. South Carolina hosts Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats have won three in a row in the series. dmclemore@thestate.com

