Missed opportunities cost Gamecocks in latest loss to Kentucky

South Carolina showed up for a black out and left with a black eye.
The Gamecocks requested that their fans come dressed in black for the first home game of the season. The fans showed up. The Gamecocks of the first two games of the season did not, and Kentucky upset South Carolina 23-13 in front of 82,493 in Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks fell to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the SEC as the Wildcats improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the league. Kentucky has now beaten South Carolina in four consecutive seasons.
The last time the Wildcats had beaten an SEC team four years in a row was 2004-2007 when they did it to Vanderbilt. The time before that Bear Bryant was Kentucky’s head coach. Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in his sixth season. He’s now won nine SEC games. Four of them have been against South Carolina.
South Carolina cut the Wildcats lead to 20-14 on OrTre Smith’s first career catch, a 9-yard touchdown on fourth-and-six with 6:26 left in the game. The Gamecocks missed a chance to get the ball right back on Kentucky’s ensuing possession, allowing Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson to scramble for 54 yards to convert a third-and-8.
Kentucky led 14-6 at halftime and added a 27-yard Austin MacGinniss with 5:25 left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 17-6.
The Gamecocks got off to a fast start as quarterback Jake Bentley found Deebo Samuel for a 68-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game. After Alexander Woznick missed the extra point, South Carolina led 6-0 with 14:47 left in the first quarter.
That missed kick would be sign of things to come for the Gamecocks in the remainder of the first half. South Carolina’s next four possession totaled only 16 yards, and long distance place-kicker Parker White missed two field goal attempts in the first half, one from 52 yards and one from 54 yards. The 54-yard miss came on the final play of the half after a delay of game penalty wiped out a made 49-yard field goal by White.
Samuel finished the first half with three catches for 104 yards or 56 percent of the Gamecocks offense in the first half.
South Carolina’s defense had a similar sizzling start only to limp into the halftime locker room. The Gamecocks forced turnovers on Kentucky’s first two possessions, an interception by Skai Moore (the 12th of his career) and a fumble recovery by Jamyest Williams, but the Wildcats rebounded to get back-to-back touchdown drives of 75 and 67 yards.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley had the second 300-plus yard passing game of his career. Bentley finished 24-of-35 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The only other time he eclipsed 300 yards was in the Birmingham Bowl last year against South Florida, when he had 390 yards through the air.
Play of the game: Junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel didn’t get a chance to return the first kickoff (or any kickoff as Kentucky wisely avoided him in that area of the game) but he didn’t wait long to score. Bentley found him on a skinny crossing route on the first offensive play of the game and he raced 68 yards to put South Carolina ahead 6-0 with 14:47 left in the first quarter. Samuel finished with five catches for 122 yards but left in the second half with a leg injury.
Stat of the game: The Gamecocks rushed for only 54 yards on 20 carries, and their inability to pick up convert critical short-yardage situations was eventually their undoing. Early in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter, South Carolina turned the ball over on downs because it couldn’t gain 1-yard on the ground. In the third quarter, it had three straight tries at it and couldn’t get it done.
OBSERVATIONS
Not as special: The Gamecocks dominated their first two opponents in special teams, but it all came crashing down Saturday night. South Carolina missed four kicks against the Wildcats. After Samuel scored to open the game, Alexander Woznick missed the extra point. Long-distance place-kicker Parker White then missed from 52 and 54 yards. Woznick got another chance in the fourth quarter from 42 yards but the kick came up well short, drawing a chorus of boos from the home crowd. When White hit an extra point with 6:26 left in the game, the crowd cheered wildly.
Offensive line movement: Junior college transfer Dennis Daley (6-foot-6, 330 pounds) made his first major college start, replacing Malik Young at left tackle. Young started the first two games of the year but struggled against Missouri and was replaced during that game by Daley, a three-star prospect who played at Ridge View High School in Columbia. Daley played the entire game, but Young did get in, replacing an injured Zack Bailey at right tackle in the fourth quarter.
Shell game: Kentucky used three different players at the “quarterback” position in the first quarter alone and none of them was backup quarterback Drew Barker, a one-time South Carolina recruiting target. Stephen Johnson started at quarterback for the Wildcats and was spelled often by running back Benny Snell and wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. as “Wildcat” quarterbacks. Snell was a familiar site in that position. He had 73 rushing yards on 16 carries, often from the Wildcat position, last year against South Carolina, but Bowden is a newcomer. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was the star of Kentucky’s most recent recruiting class, a four-star prospect who also had offers from Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee.
NEXT
Who: Louisiana Tech at South Carolina
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network
