    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's loss to Kentucky.

Thumbs up, thumbs down: South Carolina-Kentucky football

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 17, 2017 12:38 AM

Thumbs up

Jake Bentley’s efficiency

South Carolina’s quarterback had an up-and-down start, but he connected on 16 consecutive passes at one point and finished 24-for-36 for 304 yards.

New guys

True freshman wide receivers Chad Terrell and OrTre Smith caught their first college passes, Smith’s for a touchdown. Shi Smith also had a 25-yard reception and Randrecous Davis caught his first pass of the year.

Turnover town

USC started well, getting a Skai Moore interception on Kentucky’s first possession and a fumble recovery on the second. The Gamecocks didn’t score on any of three turnovers.

Big Joe

South Carolina punter Joseph Charlton didn’t punt often, but he averaged 40.7 yards a kick with one inside the 20 and one longer than 50 yards.

Thumbs down

Finishing

The Gamecocks had as many scoring chances as a team could want. Drives off turnovers, chances in opposing territory, and for the most part, they couldn’t cash in.

The running game

The Gamecocks averaged an anemic 2.7 yards a carry. They couldn’t get Ty’Son Williams involved after a strong game in Missouri, and failed to convert three vital chances with a yard to go.

The kicking game

It was about as nightmarish a night as a team could draw up. Things started with a missed extra point, and USC missed all its field goal attempts, including one after a delay of game took points off the board.

Getting off the field

South Carolina’s defense is built on making opponents work and stopping them in third-and-long situations. Kentucky was 4-for-6 on third-and-7 or longer.

