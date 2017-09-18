More Videos

Phil Kornblut: Gamecocks signing class breakdown

Phil Kornblut: Gamecocks signing class breakdown

South Carolina football seniors look back on best memories as Gamecocks

South Carolina football seniors look back on best memories as Gamecocks

Kingsley Enagbare wants to make 'big impact' for Gamecocks in Year 1

Kingsley Enagbare wants to make 'big impact' for Gamecocks in Year 1

Remembering South Carolina's own Mamie 'Peanut' Johnson

Remembering South Carolina's own Mamie 'Peanut' Johnson

Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter gets a standing ovation at USC graduation

Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter gets a standing ovation at USC graduation

Clemson lands Trevor Lawrence and Xavier Thomas

Clemson lands Trevor Lawrence and Xavier Thomas

USC's Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

USC's Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Suspect refuses officer's demands to "get on the ground." Then a good Samaritan steps in.

Suspect refuses officer's demands to "get on the ground." Then a good Samaritan steps in.

USC-Clemson target KJ Henry talks Shrine Bowl, recruiting

USC-Clemson target KJ Henry talks Shrine Bowl, recruiting

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents

  South Carolina's new '2001' adds some fire

    The South Carolina football team debuted its new '2001' entrance ... with one of four flames working on the inaugural run.

The South Carolina football team debuted its new '2001' entrance ... with one of four flames working on the inaugural run. dmclemore@thestate.com
The South Carolina football team debuted its new '2001' entrance ... with one of four flames working on the inaugural run. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Time set for South Carolina at Texas A&M game on Sept. 30

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 18, 2017 11:46 AM

UPDATED September 18, 2017 06:13 PM

South Carolina’s Sept. 30 game at Texas A&M will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on SEC Network, the conference announced Monday.

USC is 0-3 all time against the Aggies, losing 23-14 last season at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks (2-1, 1-1 SEC) first host Louisiana Tech (2-1) this Saturday in a game that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

SEC TV Schedule for Sept. 30

All times Eastern

▪  Vanderbilt at Florida, noon on ESPN

▪  New Mexico State at Arkansas, noon on SEC Network

▪  Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. pm on CBS

▪  Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

▪  Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m. on ESPN

▪  Troy at LSU, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

▪  South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

▪  Ole Miss at Alabama, 9 p.m. on ESPN

USC 2017 schedule

Date

Opponent

Result / Time

Sept. 2

vs. North Carolina State

W 35-28

Sept. 9

at Missouri

W 31-13

Sept. 16

vs. Kentucky

L 23-13

Sept. 23

vs. Louisiana Tech

3:30 p.m./SECN

Sept. 30

at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m./SECN

Oct. 7

vs. Arkansas

TBA

Oct. 14

at Tennessee

TBA

Oct. 28

vs. Vanderbilt

TBA

Nov. 4

at Georgia

TBA

Nov. 11

vs. Florida

TBA

Nov. 18

vs. Wofford

TBA

Nov. 25

vs. Clemson

TBA

