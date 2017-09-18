Time set for South Carolina at Texas A&M game on Sept. 30

South Carolina’s Sept. 30 game at Texas A&M will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on SEC Network, the conference announced Monday.
USC is 0-3 all time against the Aggies, losing 23-14 last season at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks (2-1, 1-1 SEC) first host Louisiana Tech (2-1) this Saturday in a game that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
SEC TV Schedule for Sept. 30
All times Eastern
▪ Vanderbilt at Florida, noon on ESPN
▪ New Mexico State at Arkansas, noon on SEC Network
▪ Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. pm on CBS
▪ Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, 4 p.m. on SEC Network
▪ Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m. on ESPN
▪ Troy at LSU, 7 p.m. on ESPNU
▪ South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
▪ Ole Miss at Alabama, 9 p.m. on ESPN
USC 2017 schedule
Date
Opponent
Result / Time
Sept. 2
vs. North Carolina State
W 35-28
Sept. 9
at Missouri
W 31-13
Sept. 16
vs. Kentucky
L 23-13
Sept. 23
vs. Louisiana Tech
3:30 p.m./SECN
Sept. 30
at Texas A&M
7:30 p.m./SECN
Oct. 7
vs. Arkansas
TBA
Oct. 14
at Tennessee
TBA
Oct. 28
vs. Vanderbilt
TBA
Nov. 4
at Georgia
TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Florida
TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Wofford
TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Clemson
TBA
