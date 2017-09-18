Film breakdown: USC’s least-successful runs; when bending breaks; Deebo’s impact

More Videos 3:26 Columbia shooting police briefing Pause 0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Kentucky 1:56 Historic B-17 takes flight over Concord 2:10 Opponent, supporter debate BullStreet 0:38 Crosses mark where people die on Lexington roads 1:50 Kentucky football coach thinking about fan shot in Columbia 2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 1:54 'Extremely disappointed': Muschamp reacts after loss to Kentucky 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'They whipped us up front': USC run game struggles South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses his team's struggles running the ball against Kentucky. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses his team's struggles running the ball against Kentucky.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses his team's struggles running the ball against Kentucky.