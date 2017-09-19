More Videos

  • Which USC coach manages in-game substitutions of the running backs?

    South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp addresses the handling of in-game strategy concerning the running backs.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp addresses the handling of in-game strategy concerning the running backs. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp addresses the handling of in-game strategy concerning the running backs. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Who makes South Carolina’s RB decisions; why Turner, Williams played when they did

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 19, 2017 2:34 PM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp heard the question, asking who decides which running backs go into the game, but he also heard the actual question.

Why did A.J. Turner get carries on a crucial third- and fourth-and-1 against Kentucky, both of which were stopped short?

The first answer is easy: Bobby Bentley. The second was about confidence.

“We have a lot of confidence in A.J. Turner,” Muschamp said. “He runs extremely hard, he runs the inside zone extremely well. Certainly when you don’t have the results you want, it’s easy to question that, and I certainly understand that.”

What perhaps stood out more were the particular quirks in how the carries shook out, especially compared to how the snaps did.

Rico Dowdle led the team with eight carries, while Turner had five. Ty’Son Williams had none, a fact that exasperated some outside the program, especially on those short-yardage plays.

“Ty’Son Williams was in the game for, I believe it was, 21 or 22 snaps,” Muschamp said. “Rico was in for 27 snaps, A.J. was in for 11. So in those situations, we certainly have revisited, not who was in the game, but what we do in short yardage and goal line.”

Williams played only one series in the first half, one where a busted screen and penalty quickly put the Gamecocks behind the chains. He played heavily late, as USC was throwing to try to rally.

Turner, on the other hand, had either a carry or a catch on six of his 11 snaps.

Muschamp said the team has some heavier packages available, and that the team will reevaluate some of what it does in those spots.

“We’ve got to evaluate, first of all, schematically what we’re doing and revisit some of those things,” Muschamp said. “Which we have extensively done since the game. We go back first at scheme, and then challenge the guys a little bit, understanding situational football, being able to get one yard.”

jkendall@thestate.com

