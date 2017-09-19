Skip Holtz will finally be a head coach in Williams-Brice Stadium

1:52 The case that haunts you: Dial Dinwiddie's disappearance Pause

0:49 Muschamp's take on the new DJ playing music during the USC football game.

1:34 Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds

0:50 Look and listen: New DJ debuts at Williams-Brice

2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more

4:11 Trump at United Nations: ‘Reform is what we're talking about’

0:55 Rico Dowdle talks run game, toughness

2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

2:43 Kelly Bryant talks Louisville, offense moving forward