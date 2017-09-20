More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Deebo Samuel ‘in better spirits’ after surgery

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

September 20, 2017 1:47 PM

Deebo Samuel returned to South Carolina’s football facility Tuesday afternoon after being released from the hospital.

“He’s in better spirits. He was crushed Saturday night. I saw him yesterday afternoon about 3 or 4 in the training room, and he was much better, in much better spirits,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “Ten percent of life is what happens to you. Ninety percent is what you do about to it. He’s got that mentality.”

Samuel broke his left leg in the third quarter of the Gamecocks 23-13 loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

“He’s a fine young man, got a great work ethic,” Muschamp said. “Obviously, God has blessed him with a lot of ability, but he’s blessed him with the right stuff as well as far as a human being is concerned. I’m just happy this is not more serious than it is.”

Samuel will be out at least five weeks and could miss the remainder of the season.

