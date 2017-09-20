Why South Carolina’s defense is better, even with guarded optimism

The feel on South Carolina’s football sideline might be a little different.
When the defense is on the field and the offense is watching, there’s a little more confidence, some expectation a unit that was projected as a question mark can hold up its end of the bargain.
“We’re very confident in our defense,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “They made huge plays for us the past three games, they’re capable of getting the ball back for us very quickly. And they really pick us up.”
Tailback Rico Dowdle said the team is honest with itself, which can mean telling sometimes hard truths or admitting one part needs to step up in helping another. It’s a forward, family-like atmosphere, which means the offense can admit it needs to do more when teammates provide an opportunity.
“They gave us the ball twice inside the 50,” Dowdle said of the defense against Kentucky. “Offense got to capitalize on that. The defense, they’ve made a lot of progress. Obviously, we got Skai Moore back, and I think with him being out there, it brings a lot more energy to the defense.
“You can see it, you can tell by how they’re playing. Flying around and getting the job done.”
The growth for the defense has been measured, a product of personnel, style and a few other factors. It’s still a bend-but-don’t-break approach, prone to allowing long drives, and third down, often the area where that kind of defense goes from good to great, has been an issue.
But in three games, certain elements of the style are working.
For as frustrating as some of those long, grinding drives that Kentucky and N.C. State managed were, the Gamecocks have allowed touchdowns on fewer than 20 percent of opposing drives. That would’ve been a top-20 number against FBS opponents last season.
South Carolina has forced a turnover on 19.4 percent of opposing drives, a number that would have led the country in 2016 (USC ranked third nationally last season).
According to SBNation’s advanced metrics, USC’s defense is No. 31 in the country, strong in preventing explosive passes and middle-tier against the run.
And this is progress, with Kentucky games serving as a good barometer.
“We’re much improved from a year ago,” Muschamp said. “You just look at us playing the run Saturday night as opposed to a year ago, as far as playing blocks and that sort of thing. Can we improve? Absolutely.
“(Kentucky) was a much different running game than we faced all year as far as the gap schemes are concerned. Obviously, the concentration on being able to run the football. We have a lot of room for improvement, certainly third down has been an issue.”
USC allowed 216 yards to the Wildcats last season at 4.3 yards a carry. That fell to 184 and 3.9, with 54 coming on a scramble the staff considers a breakdown in pass coverage.
The third-down issue was notable because it often came down to what Muschamp called crisp tackling and execution.
On one play, T.J. Brunson was run past by a running back out of the backfield. On another, corner Chris Lammons had help inside, but let a receiver get outside. Lammons had another play where he and Brunson both had sights on a receiver 2 yards short of the line, and a missed tackle let him through. Brunson was cut-blocked on a wide receiver sweep, and the defense overall couldn’t corral the ball carrier before an 18-yard gain.
Those are four third downs, all on long Kentucky touchdown drives, that both changed the complexion of the game.
That’s not to say everything is easily fixable, but if those are the warts, it’s not all that bad. After all, Kentucky crossed the goal line twice on 11 drives (discounting drives to run out the clock).
It’s a step forward.
“I feel like we’re way better this year than we were last year,” defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth said. “But we still have to work.”
Game info
Who: USC (2-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (2-1)
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 FM
