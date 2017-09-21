This Gamecocks WR tries to step up for Deebo Samuel, knows what he’s going through

More Videos

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Pause
Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 2:27

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 0:40

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College 4:41

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

York County museum exec, re-enactors on canceled Civil War event at Brattonsville 1:27

York County museum exec, re-enactors on canceled Civil War event at Brattonsville

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 2:39

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

  • Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured

    A look at three players most likely to take on a bigger role after the injury of South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel.

A look at three players most likely to take on a bigger role after the injury of South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel. Meredith Sheffer
A look at three players most likely to take on a bigger role after the injury of South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel. Meredith Sheffer

USC Gamecocks Football

This Gamecocks WR tries to step up for Deebo Samuel, knows what he’s going through

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 21, 2017 3:46 PM

Of the names being thrown around to help fill the shoes of South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Randrecous Davis’ isn’t the one that gets fans the most riled up.

This isn’t Mr. Davis’ fault by any stretch. Fans are usually enamored by the newest things, and the trio of Gamecocks freshman receivers are newer than the second-year pass catcher. OrTre Smith and Shi Smith both had four stars by their names as recruits, the former a massive specimen, the latter a speedster.

But Davis has come through some things. He saw setbacks take his first season on campus, limit him in the early going this season. He knows how lonely the experience Samuel is going through.

“They’ve got to go through that on their own,” Davis said. “You’re only going through that, and you’re dealing with that. And you can just pray on it.”

That experience means he knows something about the chance he has ahead of him, starting Saturday when the Gamecocks face Louisiana Tech at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Davis played the fourth-most snaps of any receiver on Saturday against Kentucky, coming in behind the three starters. That included more work after Samuel broke a bone in his leg that could cost him between five weeks and the rest of the season.

Davis got his first catch of the season against the Wildcats, a 9-yard grab. It was his first reception since the East Carolina game in 2016.

He was forced into action early last season, when injuries knocked out Deebo and USC had an extraordinarily thin receiver group. Davis caught three passes for 45 yards and registered one carry, and then a hamstring injury sidelined him the rest of the way.

That same issue kept him out of the opener, and now, he looks forward to again having to fill in for the team’s top target.

Not that he’ll look at it that way.

“Just have to take it day-by-day,” Davis said. “We all get coached the same way, just like Deebo did, by B-Mac (Bryan McClendon). He’s doing a great job with all of us. We all work out the same way, so just my opportunity, got to take advantage of it.”

He described it as “second player up.”

Tight end Hayden Hurst, himself a likely consistent target, said OrTre Smith had stepped into Samuel’s position on the outside. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Davis will get more work in the slot, which Samuel sometime did, but Davis also played some outside against Kentucky.

One player likely won’t replace the myriad of things Samuel could do, but Davis is ready for his chance, even if he had to go through and deal with that same injury experience to get it.

“I’m back now,” Davis said. “So that’s all that matters.”

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured

View More Video