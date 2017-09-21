Bentley flop motive lands key endorsement: Coach Muschamp

Jake Bentley finished with 304 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday’s loss to Kentucky.
He was sacked twice, but it was his close encounter with Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen that had social media buzzing. It was a moment in which Bentley appeared to “flop,” a fall to the ground caused by little or no contact. It’s more common in soccer and pro basketball, a technique whose motive is to generate a foul or penalty flag.
Bentley has been accused of it more than once in his young USC career, and the latest instance caused at least one Gamecock fan some heartburn this week.
“It’s embarrassing to me,” the fan told Will Muschamp during the USC’s coach’s radio call-in show Thursday night. “It’s not really a good look for us as Gamecocks.”
Has it been addressed, the caller asked?
“If he’s trying to get a 15-yard penalty, then I’m all for it,” Muschamp siad. “The guy is a hell of a competitor. If he’s trying to get a 15-yard penalty, let’s do it.”
One publication called it an “epic flop.” Another said it was “terrible.” One headline said it was the “worst flop of the year.”
Muschamp said he hasn’t seen the video.
“The guy competes his [butt] off,” Muschamp said. “Let’s go. Next question.”
Perhaps forgotten in Kentucky win over South Carolina? Jake Bentley's flop executed to near perfection, except that no one bought it pic.twitter.com/mz0qaKmGUg— Jared Peck (@ItSaysHere) September 18, 2017
Comments