Bentley flop motive lands key endorsement: Coach Muschamp

3:44 USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss Pause

2:29 Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

0:56 For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball

2:39 Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

0:40 Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured

1:02 Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia?

4:41 Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.