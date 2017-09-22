More Videos

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood 2:30

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood

Pause
Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason 2:29

Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 2:39

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds 1:34

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College 4:41

Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

How Jake Bentley, Gamecocks aim to put Kentucky behind them 1:38

How Jake Bentley, Gamecocks aim to put Kentucky behind them

  • Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds

    A sell-out crowd of avid South Carolina football fans filled the stands with excitement and energy for the first home game.

A sell-out crowd of avid South Carolina football fans filled the stands with excitement and energy for the first home game. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
A sell-out crowd of avid South Carolina football fans filled the stands with excitement and energy for the first home game. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina football program valued at more than Clemson’s

Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

September 22, 2017 10:31 AM

The South Carolina football program is the 15th most valuable in the country, ahead of No. 24 Clemson, according to story in the Wall Street Journal.

The USC football program is valued at $484.8 million. Clemson comes in at $328.4 million.

The survey cited by the Journal was conducted by a finance professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus.

The Journal reported that the study analyzed what each program would be worth on the open market -- if sold like a pro sports franchise.

Ohio State is the the most valuable college football program at $1.5 billion. Texas and Oklahoma are both valued above $1 billion, and Alabama comes in at No. 4, worth $930 million -- the highest among SEC schools.

South Carolina is eighth among SEC schools, behind No. 5 LSU ($910.9), No. 8 Georgia ($822.3 million), No. 9 Tennessee ($745.6), No. 10 Auburn (724.2 million), No. 11 Florida ($682.0 million) and No. 13 Texas A&M ($522.9 million).

Only Florida State (No. 20 at $385.3 million) is ahead of Clemson among ACC schools.

With five of the most valuable programs in the top 10, the SEC has the highest average team value at $523 million, following by the Big Ten at $416 million, according to the Journal story.

The study took into account revenues, expenses, risk assessments and growth projections, the paper said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood

View More Video