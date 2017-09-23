USC throws a little sass at ESPN College GameDay

In the battle for who is the real USC, any advantage is worth taking.

The official Twitter account of ESPN’s College GameDay posted this with a picture of a sign reminding the world the University of South Carolina has been a school longer than California (home of that other USC, University of Southern California) has been a state.

So the University of South Carolina account did the public service of letting ESPN know.

Yes. For real. https://t.co/gNzdxknpVa — U of South Carolina (@UofSC) September 23, 2017

The Gamecocks host Louisiana Tech at 3:30 on SEC Network.