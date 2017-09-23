More Videos

Highlights: Bryce Thompson scores four TDs in Dutch Fork win

Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason 2:29

Watch: Gilbert wins high-scoring shootout with Dreher 2:49

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood 2:30

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 1:41

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 0:40

180 squirrels rehab in wildlife center because of Hurricane Irma 1:28

USC Gamecocks Football

USC throws a little sass at ESPN College GameDay

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 23, 2017 12:14 PM

In the battle for who is the real USC, any advantage is worth taking.

The official Twitter account of ESPN’s College GameDay posted this with a picture of a sign reminding the world the University of South Carolina has been a school longer than California (home of that other USC, University of Southern California) has been a state.

So the University of South Carolina account did the public service of letting ESPN know.

The Gamecocks host Louisiana Tech at 3:30 on SEC Network.

