USC Gamecocks Football

Deebo Samuel not walking, still leads Gamecock Walk

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 23, 2017 2:22 PM

South Carolina star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is out, but he’s not fully out.

On Saturday, before the Gamecocks' first game since he broke a bone in his leg, Samuel was at the head of the Gamecock Walk. He rode on the back of a golf cart, facing Will Muschamp, who was at the head of the team.

Muschamp said Samuel will likely miss the rest of the season, though the junior and his family put out that he could be back in 5-6 week. The coach said he's been pleased with Samuel's attitude.

