Key South Carolina starter out vs. Louisiana Tech

South Carolina’s football team could be without one of its defensive leaders and top play-makers.
Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams came out for warm-ups before Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech not in uniform. Instead he was in a jersey and sweat pants, after Will Muschamp said during the week he was nursing a shoulder injury.
He also didn’t appear on the dress list.
Allen-Williams has been a key part of USC’s defense, both as a linebacker and pass rusher in a pass situation package. For the season, he’s got 10 tackles, two sacks and an interception.
Antoine Wilder is listed as Allen-Williams’ backup, but he also didn’t dress. Defensive back Steven Montac (foot) won’t play, but defensive end Dante Sawyer (hamstring) will.
