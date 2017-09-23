More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Key South Carolina starter out vs. Louisiana Tech

By Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall

The State

September 23, 2017 2:37 PM

South Carolina’s football team could be without one of its defensive leaders and top play-makers.

Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams came out for warm-ups before Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech not in uniform. Instead he was in a jersey and sweat pants, after Will Muschamp said during the week he was nursing a shoulder injury.

He also didn’t appear on the dress list.

Allen-Williams has been a key part of USC’s defense, both as a linebacker and pass rusher in a pass situation package. For the season, he’s got 10 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Antoine Wilder is listed as Allen-Williams’ backup, but he also didn’t dress. Defensive back Steven Montac (foot) won’t play, but defensive end Dante Sawyer (hamstring) will.

