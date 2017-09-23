Gamecocks lose senior starter for the season

After South Carolina’s 17-16 win against Louisiana Tech, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced senior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.
Hate I can’t finish the year with my brothers but it’s a Minor setback for a Major comeback ❗️ pic.twitter.com/WLAK52SiZS— Bryson Allen-Wms (@B_Quatro4) September 23, 2017
He said he will stay for a redshirt senior season.
Allen-Williams has been a key part of USC’s defense, both as a linebacker and pass rusher in a pass situation package. For the season, he’s got 10 tackles, two sacks and an interception.
