    South Carolina coach Will Muschamp reacts after the team's 17-16 win over Louisana Tech

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: South Carolina-Louisiana Tech

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 23, 2017 8:16 PM

Thumbs Up

That last drive

It’s fair to call that drive bordering on miraculous. Jake Bentley found space and just kept running and running for 24 yards, then what could have been an interception was hauled in by Bryan Edwards to set up the game-winning kick. It was impressive.

Ty’Son was here

After getting zero carries against Kentucky, the North Carolina transfer started and shined. His 95 yards were a season high for a Gamecocks runner, and his 35-yard scoring scamper gave South Carolina its first lead.

OrTre O-rrives

South Carolina needed someone to step up with Deebo Samuel gone for the foreseeable future, if not the season. Smith made his case, hauling in a pass on a post route and blowing through two defenders on a 28-yard TD.

Not folding

Through three quarters, just about everything imaginable had gone wrong, save for the defense not coming apart when backed up. USC rallied, gave up the lead and somehow pulled out the win in a spot a lot of folks would pack it in.

Thumbs Down

Getting off the field

South Carolina’s defense only broke once, and came up with a vital interception in the red zone. But they also gave up drives to their 16-, 26-, 35-, 9- and 8-yard line, in addition to one touchdown.

The kicking game

Parker White’s game-winning field goal made up for a lot. Still, misses from 34 and 46 yards left the Gamecocks in position to be down in the waning moments.

That second-to-last drive

With 4:52 left, the Gamecocks needed one stop on a drive starting at their 8. They let the Bulldogs go 66 yards in four plays, including a 42-yard gain on a communication miscue.

Offensive consistency

South Carolina’s offense did a decent amount of moving the ball, but not much finishing. Four of the first five Gamecocks possessions reached Louisiana Tech territory, none reached the goal line.

Ben Breiner

