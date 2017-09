0:45 Parker White, USC celebrate comeback win Pause

1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

0:51 Top 10 photos from USC win over Louisiana Tech

2:28 Muschamp breaks down what went right, wrong in 17-16 win over La Tech

0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

1:28 180 squirrels rehab in wildlife center because of Hurricane Irma

3:04 Clemson RB Travis Etienne recaps 113-yard performance

1:34 Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds

0:40 Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured