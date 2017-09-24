Deshaun Watson to Bruce Ellington AND Stephon Gilmore ... in the same game!

Sunday’s NFL matchup between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans was a game of firsts for former South Carolina and Clemson greats.
Houston rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson threw his first career touchdown pass, a 29-yard strike to Bruce Ellington, his first score since joining the Texans.
Watson later was picked off by cornerback Stephon Gilmore, his first interception since signing with the Patriots.
Texans defender and Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney also had two sacks on New England QB Tom Brady and returned a fumble for a score, the first touchdown of his career.
Never miss a local story.
Watson starred for Clemson from 2014 to 2016, leading the Tigers to a national championship last season. He was selected 12th overall by the Texans in this year’s draft.
Ellington, a two-sport standout with the Gamecocks, was drafted by San Francisco in 2014. He struggled to stay healthy in his three seasons with the 49ers and signed with the Texans this past offseason.
Gilmore, a star at South Carolina from 2009-11, was the 10th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2012. He signed as a free agent with the Patriots ahead of this season.
.@HoustonTexans QB Deshaun Watson completes a career-long 29-yard TD pass to WR Bruce Ellington, who scores his 1st TD for the Texans— Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 24, 2017
This @DeshaunWatson TD pass... #Texans pic.twitter.com/stOp96VOTr— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2017
Stephon Gilmore's pick was also the Patriots' first interception of the season. They were one of nine teams who entered today without an INT— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 24, 2017
Deshaun Watson has thrown a TD to Bruce Ellington and been intercepted by Stephon Gilmore. #DogsAndCatsLivingTogether— Jay Philips (@JayPhilips1075) September 24, 2017
University of South Carolina Tigers lead the Patriots 10-7 after 1. Deshaun Watson TD pass, Bruce Ellington TD catch. Jadeveon Clowney sack.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) September 24, 2017
Deshaun Watson to Bruce Ellington!!! TD!!! And they say Tigers and Cocks can't get along!!! #Carolina #Clemson— SON OF LINDY (@rdinkins79) September 24, 2017
Clemson and South Carolina fans rejoice as Deshaun Watson connects with Bruce Ellington— Parker Owens (@_Parker_O_) September 24, 2017
Y’all saw DW4 throwing a touchdown to Bruce Ellington. One of the few times Clemson and USC celebrate together ♂️— Jarius Byrd (@JByrdBeGreat) September 24, 2017
Watson to Bruce Ellington for the TD. Lots of Tigers and Gamecocks in Houston. Hard not to pay attention to them.— Eric Guimaraes (@ericg_15) September 24, 2017
A sentence I never expected to read or write: Deshaun Watson just threw a TD pass to Bruce Ellington. @HoustonTexans @NFL #sctweets— Casey Brown (@milesizded) September 24, 2017
Comments