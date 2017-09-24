More Videos

    South Carolina alum and New England Patriot Stephon Gilmore talks Will Muschamp recruiting and NFL lessons.

Deshaun Watson to Bruce Ellington AND Stephon Gilmore ... in the same game!

September 24, 2017 02:08 PM

Sunday’s NFL matchup between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans was a game of firsts for former South Carolina and Clemson greats.

Houston rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson threw his first career touchdown pass, a 29-yard strike to Bruce Ellington, his first score since joining the Texans.

Watson later was picked off by cornerback Stephon Gilmore, his first interception since signing with the Patriots.

Texans defender and Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney also had two sacks on New England QB Tom Brady and returned a fumble for a score, the first touchdown of his career.

Watson starred for Clemson from 2014 to 2016, leading the Tigers to a national championship last season. He was selected 12th overall by the Texans in this year’s draft.

Ellington, a two-sport standout with the Gamecocks, was drafted by San Francisco in 2014. He struggled to stay healthy in his three seasons with the 49ers and signed with the Texans this past offseason.

Gilmore, a star at South Carolina from 2009-11, was the 10th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2012. He signed as a free agent with the Patriots ahead of this season.

