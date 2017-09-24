More Videos

  Jadeveon Clowney breaks down his basketball game

    Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram.

USC Gamecocks Football

Watch: Jadeveon Clowney takes one to the house

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 24, 2017 2:25 PM

Two sacks on Tom Brady in the first half weren’t enough for Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney.

The Houston Texans defender scooped up a fumble by the New England Patriots QB and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown Sunday, the first score of Clowney’s NFL career.

