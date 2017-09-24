Watch: Jadeveon Clowney takes one to the house

Two sacks on Tom Brady in the first half weren’t enough for Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney.
The Houston Texans defender scooped up a fumble by the New England Patriots QB and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown Sunday, the first score of Clowney’s NFL career.
.@clownejd has the— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2017
And he’s taking it to the HOUSE.
CLOWNEY SPIKE! #Texans pic.twitter.com/JXdHs99rCv
Jadeveon Clowney with 2 sacks and now a fumble return for a touchdown in the first half against the Patriots.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) September 24, 2017
Jadeveon Clowney might be the best run after catch player in the NFL.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 24, 2017
Jadeveon Clowney's having a monster game. Tom Brady technically still doesn't have an INT on the season. That was ruled a fumble.— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 24, 2017
Jadeveon Clowney has 2.0 sacks so far against the Patriots. It matches his career high set in Week 14, 2015... also against the Patriots— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 24, 2017
