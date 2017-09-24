More Videos

    South Carolina coach Will Muschamp reacts after the team's 17-16 win over Louisana Tech

USC Gamecocks Football

Update on South Carolina’s ailing offensive line

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

September 24, 2017 7:10 PM

Right tackle Zack Bailey will be out at least two more games due to a high ankle sprain, and right guard Cory Helms is questionable for South Carolina’s Saturday game against Texas A&M. Bailey missed Saturday’s 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech, and Helms injured his ankle in that game.

“If there is anybody that can play, it’ll be Cory, but I want to wait until Wednesday to say,” Muschamp said.

Bailey entered the season considered the Gamecocks best offensive lineman. He was injured against Kentucky two weeks ago.

“We are doing everything we can do to get him back,” Muschamp said. “I would say probably Tennessee (on Oct. 14) would be the earliest.”

Safety Steven Montac (foot) is expected to be able to return to practice this week and could play against the Aggies. Freshman cornerback Tayvn Jackson (hamstring) still hasn’t returned to practice and is unlike to play anytime soon, which might necessitate a redshirt season.

