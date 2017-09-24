More Videos

  • From 2012: D.J. Swearinger hit on Andre Ellington

USC Gamecocks Football

Look: DJ Swearinger lands big hit on Marshawn Lynch

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 24, 2017 10:35 PM

South Carolina football great and Washington Redskins defensive back D.J. Swearinger landed this hit on Oakland Raiders tailback Marshawn Lynch on Sunday night:

