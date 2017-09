2:10 Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame Pause

0:19 From 2012: D.J. Swearinger hit on Andre Ellington

0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

0:22 What we learned from USC vs. La Tech

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby