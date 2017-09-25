More Videos

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame 2:10

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame

Pause
What's up with South Carolina's offense? 1:30

What's up with South Carolina's offense?

From 2012: D.J. Swearinger hit on Andre Ellington 0:19

From 2012: D.J. Swearinger hit on Andre Ellington

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 1:41

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 0:40

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

What we learned from USC vs. La Tech 0:22

What we learned from USC vs. La Tech

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

  • Will Muschamp wishes David Williams well at Arkansas ... except for one game

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how former Gamecock running back David Williams ended up at Arkansas.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how former Gamecock running back David Williams ended up at Arkansas. SEC
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how former Gamecock running back David Williams ended up at Arkansas. SEC

USC Gamecocks Football

The return of David Williams: South Carolina vs. Arkansas game time set

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 25, 2017 1:00 PM

South Carolina’s Oct. 7 home game vs. Arkansas will kick off at 4 p.m., the SEC announced Monday.

The game will be televised on SEC Network. USC is 9-13 all-time against the Razorbacks, including back-to-back wins in 2012 and 2013. The two were permanent, cross-divisional SEC rivals from 1992 to 2013.

The game marks the return of running back David Williams to Williams-Brice Stadium. Williams transferred from South Carolina after the 2016 season. He originally planned to attend UConn but ended up at Arkansas and on the Gamecocks’ 2017 schedule.

Williams as a graduate transfer was eligible to play right away for the Razorbacks. He’s part of a three-man tailback rotation at Arkansas, with 28 carries for 156 yards and four touchdowns. He also has a receiving score.

In three games, Williams has matched his career USC touchdown total with five scores.

He finished the 2016 season third on USC in rushing with 56 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, Williams had 188 carries for 794 yards and five TDs.

South Carolina (3-1) first travels to Texas A&M this Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). Arkansas (1-2) hosts New Mexico State.

SEC TV schedule for Oct. 7

▪  Ole Miss at Auburn, Noon on ESPN, ESPN2, or SEC Network*

▪  Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon on ESPN, ESPN2, or SEC Network*

▪  LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

▪  Arkansas at South Carolina, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

▪  Alabama at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

▪  Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

*Network designation to be determined after the games of Sept. 30

More Videos

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame 2:10

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame

Pause
What's up with South Carolina's offense? 1:30

What's up with South Carolina's offense?

From 2012: D.J. Swearinger hit on Andre Ellington 0:19

From 2012: D.J. Swearinger hit on Andre Ellington

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 1:41

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 0:40

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

What we learned from USC vs. La Tech 0:22

What we learned from USC vs. La Tech

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

  • Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

    The State's Josh Kendall recaps the in-progress South Carolina football season.

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

The State's Josh Kendall recaps the in-progress South Carolina football season.

dmclemore@thestate.com

USC 2017 schedule

Date

Opponent

Result / Time

Sept. 2

vs. North Carolina State

W 35-28

Sept. 9

at Missouri

W 31-13

Sept. 16

vs. Kentucky

L 23-13

Sept. 23

vs. Louisiana Tech

W 17-16

Sept. 30

at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m./SECN

Oct. 7

vs. Arkansas

4 p.m./SECN

Oct. 14

at Tennessee

TBA

Oct. 28

vs. Vanderbilt

TBA

Nov. 4

at Georgia

TBA

Nov. 11

vs. Florida

TBA

Nov. 18

vs. Wofford

TBA

Nov. 25

vs. Clemson

TBA

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What's up with South Carolina's offense?

View More Video