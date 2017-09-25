The return of David Williams: South Carolina vs. Arkansas game time set

South Carolina’s Oct. 7 home game vs. Arkansas will kick off at 4 p.m., the SEC announced Monday.
The game will be televised on SEC Network. USC is 9-13 all-time against the Razorbacks, including back-to-back wins in 2012 and 2013. The two were permanent, cross-divisional SEC rivals from 1992 to 2013.
The game marks the return of running back David Williams to Williams-Brice Stadium. Williams transferred from South Carolina after the 2016 season. He originally planned to attend UConn but ended up at Arkansas and on the Gamecocks’ 2017 schedule.
Williams as a graduate transfer was eligible to play right away for the Razorbacks. He’s part of a three-man tailback rotation at Arkansas, with 28 carries for 156 yards and four touchdowns. He also has a receiving score.
In three games, Williams has matched his career USC touchdown total with five scores.
He finished the 2016 season third on USC in rushing with 56 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, Williams had 188 carries for 794 yards and five TDs.
South Carolina (3-1) first travels to Texas A&M this Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). Arkansas (1-2) hosts New Mexico State.
SEC TV schedule for Oct. 7
▪ Ole Miss at Auburn, Noon on ESPN, ESPN2, or SEC Network*
▪ Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon on ESPN, ESPN2, or SEC Network*
▪ LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m. on CBS
▪ Arkansas at South Carolina, 4 p.m. on SEC Network
▪ Alabama at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN
▪ Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
*Network designation to be determined after the games of Sept. 30
USC 2017 schedule
Date
Opponent
Result / Time
Sept. 2
vs. North Carolina State
W 35-28
Sept. 9
at Missouri
W 31-13
Sept. 16
vs. Kentucky
L 23-13
Sept. 23
vs. Louisiana Tech
W 17-16
Sept. 30
at Texas A&M
7:30 p.m./SECN
Oct. 7
vs. Arkansas
4 p.m./SECN
Oct. 14
at Tennessee
TBA
Oct. 28
vs. Vanderbilt
TBA
Nov. 4
at Georgia
TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Florida
TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Wofford
TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Clemson
TBA
Comments