The return of David Williams: South Carolina vs. Arkansas game time set

2:10 Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame Pause

1:30 What's up with South Carolina's offense?

0:19 From 2012: D.J. Swearinger hit on Andre Ellington

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

0:22 What we learned from USC vs. La Tech

5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.