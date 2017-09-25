More Videos

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame

Look: Clemson QB commit Trevor Lawrence in action

Look: Clemson QB commit Trevor Lawrence in action

What's up with South Carolina's offense?

What's up with South Carolina's offense?

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

What we learned from USC vs. La Tech

What we learned from USC vs. La Tech

Top 10 photos from USC win over Louisiana Tech

Top 10 photos from USC win over Louisiana Tech

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

    The State's Josh Kendall recaps the in-progress South Carolina football season.

USC Gamecocks Football

Report card: South Carolina-Louisiana Tech

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 25, 2017 4:42 PM

Grading South Carolina’s performance in a win against Louisiana Tech.

Quarterback

Another week, another mostly solid day for South Carolina sophomore passer Jake Bentley that leaves a sense there’s a little more there. There were still some overthrows, plus an interception on what looked like a miscommunication. Still he threw for nearly 300 yards, completed more than 63 percent of his passes, broke out a headline vital scramble and shook off a slow start to rally his team. Loses a little for the offense’s early struggles, but mostly seems fine.

Grade: C+

Running back

Ty’Son Williams came out in his first start and did about what you’d want. He had 95 yards on 7.3 yards a carry, with a 35-yard touchdown that gave the Gamecocks their first lead. The rest of the backs didn’t produce much on the ground, a little more through the air. One sack was the result of a running back in pass protection. All told it was one of the group's best days this season.

Grade: B-

Wide receivers

Without Deebo Samuel in the fold, Bryan Edwards stepped up with 122 yards on six catches. He had one big drop, but also fought a jump ball from the defense to allow the game-winning field goal. The rest of the group is young now, but four of them caught passes, notably OrTre Smith who had a 28-yard touchdown.

Grade: B+

Tight ends

Hayden Hurst had a couple big catches. Jacob August had one. There didn’t seem to be any blocking issues, so mostly a solid, quiet day.

Grade: C+

Offensive line

The grade probably needs some adjustment being that the Gamecocks finished the game with one player in the spot where he opened the season. That said, the group did pretty solid. At least one of the sacks wasn’t on them, and they moved Bulldog defenders on the ground. They did have to adjust some things at halftime after giving up a few free rushers early.

Grade: B- (B+ if adjusting for personnel)

Defensive line

Down a good player in Dante Sawyer and playing a wide open spread that is going to limit things in terms of sacks/pressures, it was probably a pretty good output. Only one sack, but there were several pressures that were near-sacks. USC controlled the Louisiana Tech running game pretty well, allowing 2.9 yards a carry and not letting Bulldogs quarterback J-Mar Smith get loose in the draw game.

Grade: B+

Linebacker

The Gamecocks really only played two linebackers most of the game as Bryson Allen-Williams will miss the rest of the season. The Bulldogs had no run longer than 11 yards, and while there were some issues with tackling and getting off the field, Skai Moore and T.J. Brunson had workmanlike days without a ton of big plays.

Grade: B+

Secondary

Another week of giving up enough short passes to allow drives to get long, but not allowing too many big plays or letting other teams finish. Jamarcus King’s interception was a beauty. A miscommunication led to a safety jumping up and giving a 42-yard fade (on a nice pass) that nearly cost the Gamecocks a game.

Grade: C+

