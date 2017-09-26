USC Gamecocks Football

September 26, 2017 10:11 AM

Updated South Carolina record projection based on ESPN’s power index

Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

With the 2017 college football season now one-third complete, what is South Carolina’s projected season record based on the ESPN Football Power Index?

According to the Index, the Gamecocks (3-1) will earn victories against Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Wofford to finish 6-6. The projected losses would be in away games against Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia, as well as home games against Florida and Clemson

How the ESPN Football Power Index sees the rest of the SEC East teams:

Georgia

Record: 11-1 (currently 4-0)

Wins: @Tennessee, @Vanderbilt, Missouri, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, @Georgia Tech

Losses: @Auburn

Florida

Record: 8-3 (currently 2-1)

Wins: Vanderbilt, LSU, Texas A&M, @Missouri, @South Carolina, UAB

Losses: Georgia, Florida State

Kentucky

Record: 8-4 (currently 3-1)

Wins: Eastern Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Ole Miss, @Vanderbilt

Losses: @Mississippi State, @Georgia, Louisville

Tennessee

Record: 7-5 (currently 3-1)

Wins: South Carolina, Southern Miss, @Missouri, Vanderbilt

Losses: Georgia, @Alabama, @Kentucky, LSU

Vanderbilt

Record: 5-7 (currently 3-1)

Wins: Western Kentucky, Missouri

Losses: @Florida, Georgia, @Ole Miss, @South Carolina, Kentucky, @Tennessee

Missouri

Record: 3-9 (currently 1-3)

Wins: Idaho, @UConn

Losses: @Kentucky, @Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, @Vanderbilt, @Arkansas

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Comments

Videos

More Videos

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Pause
What's up with South Carolina's offense? 1:30

What's up with South Carolina's offense?

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame 2:10

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

  • What's up with South Carolina's offense?

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp addresses the struggles of the offense from the last two games.

What's up with South Carolina's offense?

View more video

USC Gamecocks Football