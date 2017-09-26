Updated South Carolina record projection based on ESPN’s power index

With the 2017 college football season now one-third complete, what is South Carolina’s projected season record based on the ESPN Football Power Index?
According to the Index, the Gamecocks (3-1) will earn victories against Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Wofford to finish 6-6. The projected losses would be in away games against Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia, as well as home games against Florida and Clemson
How the ESPN Football Power Index sees the rest of the SEC East teams:
Georgia
Record: 11-1 (currently 4-0)
Wins: @Tennessee, @Vanderbilt, Missouri, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, @Georgia Tech
Losses: @Auburn
Florida
Record: 8-3 (currently 2-1)
Wins: Vanderbilt, LSU, Texas A&M, @Missouri, @South Carolina, UAB
Losses: Georgia, Florida State
Kentucky
Record: 8-4 (currently 3-1)
Wins: Eastern Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Ole Miss, @Vanderbilt
Losses: @Mississippi State, @Georgia, Louisville
Tennessee
Record: 7-5 (currently 3-1)
Wins: South Carolina, Southern Miss, @Missouri, Vanderbilt
Losses: Georgia, @Alabama, @Kentucky, LSU
Vanderbilt
Record: 5-7 (currently 3-1)
Wins: Western Kentucky, Missouri
Losses: @Florida, Georgia, @Ole Miss, @South Carolina, Kentucky, @Tennessee
Missouri
Record: 3-9 (currently 1-3)
Wins: Idaho, @UConn
Losses: @Kentucky, @Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, @Vanderbilt, @Arkansas
Comments