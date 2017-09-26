USC Gamecocks Football

September 26, 2017 12:09 PM

South Carolina player thinks Gamecocks can make Aggies QB ‘fold’

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

Texas A&M freshman quarterback Kellen Mond is the Aggies leader in total offense, but at least one South Carolina defender thinks the Gamecocks have one advantage over Mond on Saturday.

“I heard he’s kind of young so if we can get after him, I think we can make him fold,” Gamecocks linebacker Eldridge Thompson said.

Mond was a four-star prospect last season who took over the starting job midway through the season opener after an injury to Nick Starkel.

“I think we’re probably going to get after him because he’s young and he probably doesn’t know how to read a lot of pressures,” Thompson said.

Mond has completed 50 of his 99 passes this season for 649 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed for 226 yards (although he’s lost 69 of that due to sack yardage). Mond has a 79-yard scoring run this year and averages 4.5 yards per carry even after his sack yardage is subtracted.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Comments

Videos

More Videos

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Pause
Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 0:40

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

Jake Bentley breaks down obstacles to success for USC offense 0:51

Jake Bentley breaks down obstacles to success for USC offense

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

What's up with South Carolina's offense? 1:30

What's up with South Carolina's offense?

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

'It's like buying a car' for rate payer 1:46

'It's like buying a car' for rate payer

RPOs? USC's Ty'Son Williams explains the concept very well 0:49

RPOs? USC's Ty'Son Williams explains the concept very well

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame 2:10

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

  • Muschamp previews Texas A&M: 'Most explosive offense we've faced all year'

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp previews the upcoming game against Texas A&M.

Muschamp previews Texas A&M: 'Most explosive offense we've faced all year'

View more video

USC Gamecocks Football