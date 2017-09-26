South Carolina player thinks Gamecocks can make Aggies QB ‘fold’

Texas A&M freshman quarterback Kellen Mond is the Aggies leader in total offense, but at least one South Carolina defender thinks the Gamecocks have one advantage over Mond on Saturday.
“I heard he’s kind of young so if we can get after him, I think we can make him fold,” Gamecocks linebacker Eldridge Thompson said.
Mond was a four-star prospect last season who took over the starting job midway through the season opener after an injury to Nick Starkel.
“I think we’re probably going to get after him because he’s young and he probably doesn’t know how to read a lot of pressures,” Thompson said.
Mond has completed 50 of his 99 passes this season for 649 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed for 226 yards (although he’s lost 69 of that due to sack yardage). Mond has a 79-yard scoring run this year and averages 4.5 yards per carry even after his sack yardage is subtracted.
