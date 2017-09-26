More Videos

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp previews the upcoming game against Texas A&M.

USC Gamecocks Football

Deebo Samuel update, USC injury report for Texas A&M

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

September 26, 2017 1:01 PM

There is hope that Deebo Samuel could return to South Carolina’s football team this season, but Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp isn’t going to think about the situation for “a month or so.”

“That’s not going to be for a while,” Muschamp said Tuesday. “I talked to him (Monday) in the training room a little bit but we didn’t discuss timetable. They are doing all the bone stimulation stuff and all the different stuff that they do. I haven’t really had any conversation with (head athletic trainer) Clint Haggard or any of our training staff about it at this point.”

Samuel, a junior wide receiver, is tied for the SEC lead in all-purpose yardage and was the Gamecocks most explosive offensive player until breaking his leg against Kentucky.

“Certainly would welcome (Samuel’s return) if it happens, but for me he’s got to be completely healthy for that sort of situation to happen,” Muschamp said. “That’s something we will worry about in a month or so.”

Junior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams will have season-ending shoulder surgery on Wednesday and has confirmed to Muschamp that he will return to the Gamecocks next year rather than enter the NFL, Muschamp said.

Offensive tackle Zack Bailey (ankle) will miss Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. Offensive lineman Cory Helms (ankle) and safety Steven Montac (foot) are questionable. Defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (hamstring) will play.

