USC Gamecocks Football

What Will Muschamp said to Gamecocks about national anthem protests

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 26, 2017 1:28 PM

The South Carolina Gamecocks and all of college football get to, to a degree, sidestep the national anthem issues that drew headlines in the NFL this weekend. Their players are in the locker room during the anthem.

That didn’t prevent Will Muschamp from addressing it with his team.

As a coach, he’s been pretty hard and fast about certain procedural things, shaking hands before a game and the like. But on this issue, his outlook rested with the players.

“I addressed the team this morning, obviously after this weekend,” Muschamp said. “One of the great rights as an American citizen is freedom of speech, one of the things that makes this country what it is. Standing up for what you believe in, to me, is freedom of speech, and it’s a right that every American citizen has.

“I talked to our team about the people that stood up for what they believed a long time ago about this country. That’s why we are where we are today. My point would be, ‘Listen, we can agree to disagree.’ At the end of the day, that’s one of my favorite sayings. We don’t have to agree. It doesn’t makes someone right. It doesn’t make someone else wrong.”

Players across the NFL made choices to stand, kneel or remain in the locker room for the national anthem after President Donald Trump brought up the protests that started with Colin Kaepernick last season.

Muschamp didn’t address all that, but left with a simple message.

“Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important, and I expressed that to our players,” Muschamp said.

