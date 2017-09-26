Watch: Kid reporters grill Jadeveon Clowney, he does Spurrier impression

Former South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been through many press conferences in his time.
But here the Houston Texans star is dealing with “kid reporters,” breaking out his best Steve Spurrier and talking about trying to break Andrew Luck.
.@SteveSpurrierUF Impersonation ✅— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 26, 2017
Andrew Luck Conversations ✅
Watch as Jadeveon Clowney gets 'grilled' by the Kid Reporters. pic.twitter.com/X5I6H8NRiu
Note how his Spurrier promises only a 45-minute practice.
