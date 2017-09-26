More Videos

  • Jadeveon Clowney breaks down his basketball game

    Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram.

Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com
USC Gamecocks Football

Watch: Kid reporters grill Jadeveon Clowney, he does Spurrier impression

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 26, 2017 5:36 PM

Former South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been through many press conferences in his time.

But here the Houston Texans star is dealing with “kid reporters,” breaking out his best Steve Spurrier and talking about trying to break Andrew Luck.

Note how his Spurrier promises only a 45-minute practice.

