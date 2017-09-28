Two former Gamecocks earn AFC players of month awards

Melvin Ingram and Ryan Succop have been rewarded for their strong starts to the season.
The former South Carolina Gamecocks picked up AFC players of the month honors Thursday. Ingram, a Los Angeles Chargers defensive end was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month while Succop, a kicker for the Tennessee Titans, was nmaed the conference’s special teams player of month.
Through three games, Ingram leads the AFC in sacks with 5 ½, including three last week against Kansas City. It was the most sacks by a Charger since Shawn Merriman had three in 2007.
Ingram has one sack in five of his last six games and his 30 career sacks rank ninth in franchise history.
Succop is 10-of-11 field goals in the team’s first three games. He made a 52-yard kick in the season opener against the Raider. He has a franchise-best streak of 45 successful field goals inside the 50, dating back to 2014. The NFL record is 46, set by Falcons kicker Matt Bryant.
