Two former Gamecocks earn AFC players of month awards

1:16 Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims Pause

1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager?

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

3:04 Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

1:20 Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

2:48 Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

3:28 NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme