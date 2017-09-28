More Videos

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:09

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

Pause
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. 1:25

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 1:20

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme 3:28

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme

Jake Bentley explains opportunities, challenges of red zone offense 0:57

Jake Bentley explains opportunities, challenges of red zone offense

  • Muschamp previews Texas A&M: 'Most explosive offense we've faced all year'

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp previews the upcoming game against Texas A&M.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp previews the upcoming game against Texas A&M.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp previews the upcoming game against Texas A&M.

USC Gamecocks Football

Final Gamecocks injury report; newcomer expected to play for first time

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

September 28, 2017 7:13 PM

South Carolina right guard Cory Helms will miss Saturday’s game against Texas A&M, head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday night on his weekly “Carolina Calls” radio show.

That means four players who started the season as key starters for the Gamecocks – Helms (ankle), right tackle Zack Bailey (ankle), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (leg) and linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams (shoulder) – will miss the game against the Aggies. Helms and Bailey could return next week against Arkansas, Muschamp said.

“They’re both a week-to-week deal,” Muschamp said. “I’m hoping to get them back next week.”

The Gamecocks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) take on the Aggies (3-1, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. in Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The good news for South Carolina is it will have more secondary depth against Texas A&M.

Safety Steven Montac, who has missed the first four games due to a foot injury, will be available to play, Muschamp said. Freshman cornerback Tayvn Jackson (hamstring) will make the trip but may not play, Muschamp said. Safety/linebacker Antoine Wilder also will be available for the first time this season.

Junior college transfer Keisean Nixon probably will see his first action at South Carolina as well, Muschamp said. The cornerback arrived late this summer but is catching up with the team’s defensive system.

“We need to give him some opportunities Saturday night,” Muschamp said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

View More Video