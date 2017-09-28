Final Gamecocks injury report; newcomer expected to play for first time

South Carolina right guard Cory Helms will miss Saturday’s game against Texas A&M, head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday night on his weekly “Carolina Calls” radio show.
That means four players who started the season as key starters for the Gamecocks – Helms (ankle), right tackle Zack Bailey (ankle), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (leg) and linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams (shoulder) – will miss the game against the Aggies. Helms and Bailey could return next week against Arkansas, Muschamp said.
“They’re both a week-to-week deal,” Muschamp said. “I’m hoping to get them back next week.”
The Gamecocks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) take on the Aggies (3-1, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. in Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The good news for South Carolina is it will have more secondary depth against Texas A&M.
Safety Steven Montac, who has missed the first four games due to a foot injury, will be available to play, Muschamp said. Freshman cornerback Tayvn Jackson (hamstring) will make the trip but may not play, Muschamp said. Safety/linebacker Antoine Wilder also will be available for the first time this season.
Junior college transfer Keisean Nixon probably will see his first action at South Carolina as well, Muschamp said. The cornerback arrived late this summer but is catching up with the team’s defensive system.
“We need to give him some opportunities Saturday night,” Muschamp said.
