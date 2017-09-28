Final Gamecocks injury report; newcomer expected to play for first time

1:09 Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space Pause

1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager?

1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

1:25 Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

2:48 Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

1:20 Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

3:28 NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme