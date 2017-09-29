Gamecocks unveil uniform combo for Texas A&M game

South Carolina will wear a black-and-white uniform combo for its road game Saturday night against Texas A&M, the team announced Friday.
The Gamecocks will wear white helmets and jerseys along with black pants. It’s the fifth look for the team in five games this season.
Battle armor pic.twitter.com/QBlU4Jv8Wo— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 29, 2017
The game is a 7:30 p.m. kick on the SEC Network.
Other uniform combos this season:
▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. Kentucky: all black
▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.
