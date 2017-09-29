More Videos

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

Pause
Jake Bentley breaks down obstacles to success for USC offense 0:51

Jake Bentley breaks down obstacles to success for USC offense

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:09

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19 2:52

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. 1:25

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out 0:39

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

  • RPOs? USC's Ty'Son Williams explains the concept very well

    South Carolina's Ty'Son Williams discusses the running game and the Gamecocks offense.

South Carolina's Ty'Son Williams discusses the running game and the Gamecocks offense. dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Ty'Son Williams discusses the running game and the Gamecocks offense. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecocks unveil uniform combo for Texas A&M game

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 29, 2017 10:58 AM

South Carolina will wear a black-and-white uniform combo for its road game Saturday night against Texas A&M, the team announced Friday.

The Gamecocks will wear white helmets and jerseys along with black pants. It’s the fifth look for the team in five games this season.

The game is a 7:30 p.m. kick on the SEC Network.

Other uniform combos this season:

▪  vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. Kentucky: all black

▪  vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

View More Video