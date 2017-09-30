Photos: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M football

Texas A&M defensive backs Myles Jones (10) and Armani Watts (23) tackle South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
Stephen Spillman
Special to The State
South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) tries to avoid tackles by Texas A&M defensive backs Larry Pryor (11) and Armani Watts (23) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith (13) celebrates a touchdown against Texas A&M in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina defensive back Javon Charleston (17) celebrates a muffed punt recovery in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina kicker Parker White kicks an extra point against Texas A&M in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) is tackled by Texas A&M linebacker Otaro Alaka (42) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina defensive back Zay Brown (33) tackles Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith (13) scores a touchdown over Texas A&M defensive back Armani Watts (23) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
Texas A&M fans cheer as the South Carolina offense lines up in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp speaks to his defense after a Texas A&M touchdown in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
Texas A&M defensive back Debione Renfro (29) breaks up a pass to South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp watches as Keisean Nixon (9) warms up before a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina quarterbacks Jake Bentley (19) and Michael Scarnecchia (12) speak before a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) throws a touchdown pass as he is pressured by Texas A&M defensive lineman Landis Durham (46) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina defensive backs JaMarcus King (7) and Jamyest Williams (21) work to contain Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk (3) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) is tackled by Texas A&M Landis Durham (46) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) calls out over the line against Texas A&M in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth pressures Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) looks to throw downfield against Texas A&M in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) warms up before a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp watches as his team warms up before a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin hugs South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp before a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) throws to Michael Scarnecchia (12) before a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina defense tackles Texas A&M running back Keith Ford (7) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina wide receiver Terry Googer gives the thumbs up as he is taken off the field due to injury in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina defensive lineman Kobe Smith (97) and Skai Moore (10) tackle Texas A&M running back Keith Ford (7) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina defensive back D.J. Smith (24) tackles Texas A&M running back Keith Ford (7) in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina defensive back D.J. Smith (24) celebrates a muffed punt recovery in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp looks up at the video board during a timeout in the first half of a NCAA college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
