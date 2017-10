0:21 It's gameday! Another SEC battle for South Carolina Pause

4:02 The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes

1:54 The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement

1:13 Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church

0:56 It's more than black and white, Charles Jackson, Jr. and Wendell Estep have formed a wonderful friendship

2:05 Getting the Lord's call

0:56 For A'ja Wilson, dancing is sort of like basketball

2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

1:04 'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner