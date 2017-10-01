South Carolina updates injuries ahead of Arkansas

South Carolina has three offensive linemen who are “day-to-day” headed into Saturday’s home game against Arkansas, head coach Will Muschamp said.
Zack Bailey (ankle), Cory Helms (ankle) and Malik Young (ankle) will be evaluated later in the week to see if they can play. Bailey has missed the last two games. Helms missed last week’s game, and Young was injured against Texas A&M.
Wide receiver Terry Googer, who was taken off the field on a stretcher, also is “day-to-day.”
The Gamecocks opened a 2.5 point favorite against the Razorbacks. That game is 4 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice.
Comments