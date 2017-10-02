USC-Texas A&M report card: Does O-line deserve an F?

After South Carolina’s 24-17 loss at Texas A&M, it’s time to grade the Gamecocks.
Quarterbacks
There were big plays, six pass completions longer than 20 yards. There were gunslinger moments, like when Bentley slipped a couple pass rushers and threw a 45-yard scoring strike to Shi Smith. But there were also the sacks, some of which came when Bentley held the ball trying to make a play, and the overall struggles to find consistency.
Grade: C-
Running backs
Ty'Son Williams' 34-yard power run to help start a touchdown drive was the kind of big play USC has been lacking on the ground. The group, however, couldn't get anything else going. Williams averaged 3 yards a carry outside that run, with six rushes longer than 3 yards. The other backs lost four yards on their three carries.
Grade: D+
Wide receivers
It's still a group with only one non-freshman and no upperclassmen, but the production was somewhat balanced. Shi Smith had his biggest game. Bryan Edwards broke a few big ones. OrTre Smith again reached the end zone. The worst that can be said is that a few more 50-50 balls could've been hauled in, including one to Edwards when USC was trying to strike back after A&M cut it to a one-score game.
Grade: B+
Tight ends
Hayden Hurst put on the kind of receiving performance that has him as a potential high draft pick next year. He ran over a few people, found open spots in the secondary and when he got the ball, showed that little extra burst to turn solid gains into more. Jacob August got the No. 2 work, and no one had a great day blocking.
Grade: B
Offensive line
The group only avoids an F because of the extenuating circumstances of losing three starters and having to shuffle bodies. Not all of the seven sacks where on this group, but there also could've been a few more had Jake Bentley not made some big plays. The running game was anemic, failing to gain even 4 yards on 70 percent of its carries by backs.
Grade: D-
Defensive line
The front didn't produce a whole ton in terms of disruptive plays, but it was solid for most of the game until the late going when they appeared to tire out. Ulric Jones got a sack and they just held up for the most part. They get dinged a little for struggling with containing a running quarterback in the final quarter and last drive of the third.
Grade: B+
Linebackers
USC seemed to get a little more production from the second group, with Sherrod Greene and Eldridge Thompson getting four tackles. Starters T.J. Brunson and Skai Moore were likewise solid, and Moore had a tackle and a half for loss. The Aggies make the seven back defenders cover a lot of space, and the Gamecocks linebackers handled their part well for the most part.
Grade: A-
Defensive backs
Texas A&M has a lot of fast, good wide receivers. They have schemes that get these players in space, that create numbers advantages and make defensive backs recover and make tackles. USC held the Aggies to 5.9 yards per attempt and 8.4 per completion. Christian Kirk, one of the most dynamic players in the country, had 13 yards on four touches. That's not bad at all.
Grade: A
Special teams
The field goals were still an issue, with a 46-yard miss early. The average field position on kickoffs was the 25.4. But USC got another turnover on an A&M punt return, averaged net 44.4 yards a punt and held down a strong return game.
Grade: B+
Overall
Saturday night was an ugly looking performance from an undermanned team against a talented-but-underperforming opponent on the road. The offense was kind of a mess with some high points. The defense was good enough until it eventually broke. The game was close enough the Gamecocks covered the spread, but also left with the sense of an opportunity lost. Probably a better performance than it felt in the moment.
Grade: C-
Comments