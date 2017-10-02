More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Kickoff time set for Gamecocks’ road trip to Rocky Top

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 02, 2017 1:31 PM

South Carolina’s Oct. 14 game at Tennessee will kick off at noon.

The game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2. The exact network will be determined after this weekend’s games.

The Vols lead the series all-time 25-8-2. USC won 24-21 last season at Williams-Brice Stadium in what was a signature victory in Will Muschamp’s first season as head coach. Each of the last five games between the two teams has been decided by three points or less.

The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) first host Arkansas (2-2, 1-1) at 4 p.m. this Saturday. That game is on SEC Network.

Five of South Carolina’s final home games of the season are at home.

Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC) is off this weekend.

SEC TV schedule for Oct. 14

▪  South Carolina at Tennessee, Noon on ESPN or ESPN2#

▪  BYU at Mississippi State, Noon on SEC Network

▪  Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 3:30 pm on SEC Network

▪  Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 pm on CBS or 7 pm on ESPN2 or 7:15 pm ET*

▪  Texas A&M at Florida, 3:30 pm ET on CBS or 7 pm on ESPN2 or 7:15 pm on ESPN*

▪  Auburn at LSU, 3:30 pm on CBS or 7 pm on ESPN2 or 7:15 pm ET on ESPN*

▪  Missouri at Georgia, 7:30 pm on SEC Network

#Network to be determined after games of October 7

*Time and network to be determined after the games of October 7

USC 2017 schedule

Date

Opponent

Result / Time

Sept. 2

vs. North Carolina State

W 35-28

Sept. 9

at Missouri

W 31-13

Sept. 16

vs. Kentucky

L 23-13

Sept. 23

vs. Louisiana Tech

W 17-16

Sept. 30

at Texas A&M

L 24-17

Oct. 7

vs. Arkansas

4 p.m./SECN

Oct. 14

at Tennessee

Noon/ESPN or ESPN2

Oct. 28

vs. Vanderbilt

TBA

Nov. 4

at Georgia

TBA

Nov. 11

vs. Florida

TBA

Nov. 18

vs. Wofford

TBA

Nov. 25

vs. Clemson

TBA

